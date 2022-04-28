See just how high Bobcats reach in latest state baseball poll

Published 12:03 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Van Wade

The Orangefield Bobcats celebrate with Jason Bodin after he drove in a run against LC-M earlier this season. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

As the District 22-4A champion Orangefield Bobcats await their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff opponent next week, they climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 4A State poll. The Bobcats (21-2, 10-2) moved up from No. 7 last week.

Here is the look at the State Poll in each classification:

6A:

  1.  Rockwall Heath – 24-3 (10-0)
  2. FM Marcus – 21-5 (11-1)
  3. Katy Tompkins – 23-1 (9-1)
  4. Smithson Valley – 22-4 (11-1)
  5. Lake Travis – 23-4 (11-1)
  6. Bryan – 19-2 (12-0)
  7. Clear Falls – 26-3 (9-1)
  8. Keller – 18-6 (10-2)
  9. SA Reagan – 21-5 (13-2)
  10. FT Bend Ridge Point – 23-3 (11-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Katy, Frenship, Coppell, EP Americas, PSJA, and Austin Westlake.

5A:

  1. Corpus Christi Ray – 26-3 (14-0)
  2. Lubbock Cooper – 21-6 (13-0)
  3. Friendswood – 18-6 (12-2)
  4. Lucas Lovejoy – 18-8 (11-1)
  5. Mansfield Legacy – 20-5 (11-1)
  6. LaJoya Palmview – 23-1 (9-0)
  7. Corsicana – 18-4 (10-2)
  8. Hallsville – 19-5 (10-1)
  9. Pioneer – 23-5 (11-1)
  10. Austin Anderson – 23-4 (13-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: NB Canyon, Liberty Hill, Eagle Pass Winn, Crosby, and Lufkin.
4A:

  1. Sinton- 24-1 (11-0)
  2. Longview Spring Hill – 23-2 (11-0)
  3. CC Calallen – 20-6 (9-0)
  4. Orangefield – 21-2 (10-2)
  5. Celina – 20-3 (10-0)
  6. Argyle – 22-3 (10-0)
  7. China Spring – 21-7 (9-0)
  8. Boerne – 25-3 (7-1)
  9. Needville – 21-4 (10-0)
  10. Sweeny – 22-4 (9-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Bellville, Godley, Tuloso Midway, and Midlothian Heritage..
3A:

  1. Brock – 21-3 (12-0)
  2. Gunter – 23-1 (12-0)
  3. Shallowater -23-1 (9-0)
  4. Marion – 21-0 (10-0)
  5. Franklin – 20-2 (12-0)
  6. Lorena – 19-3 (11-0)
  7. Yoakum – 21-2 (13-0)
  8. Holliday – 24-3 (10-0)
  9. Little River Academy – 23-2 (9-1)
  10. Diboll – 26-2 (8-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Central Heights, Danbury, Wall, and Jim Ned.
2A:

  1. Shiner – 22-0 (11-0)
  2. Bosqueville – 21-3 (11-0)
  3. Anson – 19-1 (9-0)
  4. New Home – 21-2 (12-0)
  5. Centerville – 20-3 (12-0)
  6. Beckville – 15-2 (14-0)
  7. Garrison – 21-6 (13-0)
  8. Collinsville – 20-5 (11-0)
  9. Thorndale – 19-6 (11-0)
  10. Valley Mills – 18-2 (9-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Falls City, Kenedy, New Deal, and Albany.
1A

  1. Ira – 16-0 (8-0)
  2. Nazareth – 12-0 (8-0)
  3. D’Hanis – 16-3 (6-1)
  4. Abbott – 13-2 (8-2)
  5. Dodd City – 12-1 (11-1)
  6. Kress – 12-5 (4-2)
  7. Kennard – 15-11 (9-4)
  8. Miller Grove – 14-7  (8-3)
  9. Fayetteville – 14-5 (9-3)
  10. Borden County – 10-6 (3-0)

 

