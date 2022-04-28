See just how high Bobcats reach in latest state baseball poll

As the District 22-4A champion Orangefield Bobcats await their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff opponent next week, they climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 4A State poll. The Bobcats (21-2, 10-2) moved up from No. 7 last week.

Here is the look at the State Poll in each classification:

6A:

Rockwall Heath – 24-3 (10-0) FM Marcus – 21-5 (11-1) Katy Tompkins – 23-1 (9-1) Smithson Valley – 22-4 (11-1) Lake Travis – 23-4 (11-1) Bryan – 19-2 (12-0) Clear Falls – 26-3 (9-1) Keller – 18-6 (10-2) SA Reagan – 21-5 (13-2) FT Bend Ridge Point – 23-3 (11-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Katy, Frenship, Coppell, EP Americas, PSJA, and Austin Westlake.

5A:

Corpus Christi Ray – 26-3 (14-0) Lubbock Cooper – 21-6 (13-0) Friendswood – 18-6 (12-2) Lucas Lovejoy – 18-8 (11-1) Mansfield Legacy – 20-5 (11-1) LaJoya Palmview – 23-1 (9-0) Corsicana – 18-4 (10-2) Hallsville – 19-5 (10-1) Pioneer – 23-5 (11-1) Austin Anderson – 23-4 (13-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: NB Canyon, Liberty Hill, Eagle Pass Winn, Crosby, and Lufkin.

4A:

Sinton- 24-1 (11-0) Longview Spring Hill – 23-2 (11-0) CC Calallen – 20-6 (9-0) Orangefield – 21-2 (10-2) Celina – 20-3 (10-0) Argyle – 22-3 (10-0) China Spring – 21-7 (9-0) Boerne – 25-3 (7-1) Needville – 21-4 (10-0) Sweeny – 22-4 (9-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Bellville, Godley, Tuloso Midway, and Midlothian Heritage..

3A:

Brock – 21-3 (12-0) Gunter – 23-1 (12-0) Shallowater -23-1 (9-0) Marion – 21-0 (10-0) Franklin – 20-2 (12-0) Lorena – 19-3 (11-0) Yoakum – 21-2 (13-0) Holliday – 24-3 (10-0) Little River Academy – 23-2 (9-1) Diboll – 26-2 (8-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Central Heights, Danbury, Wall, and Jim Ned.

2A:

Shiner – 22-0 (11-0) Bosqueville – 21-3 (11-0) Anson – 19-1 (9-0) New Home – 21-2 (12-0) Centerville – 20-3 (12-0) Beckville – 15-2 (14-0) Garrison – 21-6 (13-0) Collinsville – 20-5 (11-0) Thorndale – 19-6 (11-0) Valley Mills – 18-2 (9-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Falls City, Kenedy, New Deal, and Albany.

1A