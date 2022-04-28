See just how high Bobcats reach in latest state baseball poll
Published 12:03 am Thursday, April 28, 2022
As the District 22-4A champion Orangefield Bobcats await their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff opponent next week, they climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 4A State poll. The Bobcats (21-2, 10-2) moved up from No. 7 last week.
Here is the look at the State Poll in each classification:
6A:
- Rockwall Heath – 24-3 (10-0)
- FM Marcus – 21-5 (11-1)
- Katy Tompkins – 23-1 (9-1)
- Smithson Valley – 22-4 (11-1)
- Lake Travis – 23-4 (11-1)
- Bryan – 19-2 (12-0)
- Clear Falls – 26-3 (9-1)
- Keller – 18-6 (10-2)
- SA Reagan – 21-5 (13-2)
- FT Bend Ridge Point – 23-3 (11-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Katy, Frenship, Coppell, EP Americas, PSJA, and Austin Westlake.
5A:
- Corpus Christi Ray – 26-3 (14-0)
- Lubbock Cooper – 21-6 (13-0)
- Friendswood – 18-6 (12-2)
- Lucas Lovejoy – 18-8 (11-1)
- Mansfield Legacy – 20-5 (11-1)
- LaJoya Palmview – 23-1 (9-0)
- Corsicana – 18-4 (10-2)
- Hallsville – 19-5 (10-1)
- Pioneer – 23-5 (11-1)
- Austin Anderson – 23-4 (13-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: NB Canyon, Liberty Hill, Eagle Pass Winn, Crosby, and Lufkin.
4A:
- Sinton- 24-1 (11-0)
- Longview Spring Hill – 23-2 (11-0)
- CC Calallen – 20-6 (9-0)
- Orangefield – 21-2 (10-2)
- Celina – 20-3 (10-0)
- Argyle – 22-3 (10-0)
- China Spring – 21-7 (9-0)
- Boerne – 25-3 (7-1)
- Needville – 21-4 (10-0)
- Sweeny – 22-4 (9-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Bellville, Godley, Tuloso Midway, and Midlothian Heritage..
3A:
- Brock – 21-3 (12-0)
- Gunter – 23-1 (12-0)
- Shallowater -23-1 (9-0)
- Marion – 21-0 (10-0)
- Franklin – 20-2 (12-0)
- Lorena – 19-3 (11-0)
- Yoakum – 21-2 (13-0)
- Holliday – 24-3 (10-0)
- Little River Academy – 23-2 (9-1)
- Diboll – 26-2 (8-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Central Heights, Danbury, Wall, and Jim Ned.
2A:
- Shiner – 22-0 (11-0)
- Bosqueville – 21-3 (11-0)
- Anson – 19-1 (9-0)
- New Home – 21-2 (12-0)
- Centerville – 20-3 (12-0)
- Beckville – 15-2 (14-0)
- Garrison – 21-6 (13-0)
- Collinsville – 20-5 (11-0)
- Thorndale – 19-6 (11-0)
- Valley Mills – 18-2 (9-2)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Falls City, Kenedy, New Deal, and Albany.
1A
- Ira – 16-0 (8-0)
- Nazareth – 12-0 (8-0)
- D’Hanis – 16-3 (6-1)
- Abbott – 13-2 (8-2)
- Dodd City – 12-1 (11-1)
- Kress – 12-5 (4-2)
- Kennard – 15-11 (9-4)
- Miller Grove – 14-7 (8-3)
- Fayetteville – 14-5 (9-3)
- Borden County – 10-6 (3-0)