SEE THE LIST. Lamar State College Orange celebrates technical scholarship students.
Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Lamar State College Orange held its second annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day Tuesday night, awarding 26 students technical scholarships sponsored by local industry and foundation partners.
The event, patterned after a high school student “signing” his/her intent to play college sports, featured technical program scholarship awards from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the Donald T. Boumans Foundation, Invista Orange, Cloeren Incorporated, the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation and the LSCO Foundation.
The incoming and current students who earned these scholarships, when called to the stage, signed their scholarship award certificate with their families, scholarships sponsors and LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson by their side.
Johnson gave thanks to the region’s “generous” local industry and foundation benefactors, as well as current and incoming students destined for bright futures.
“These technical scholarships represent a permanent investment in our students, which in turn, impacts our local community,” he said. “We are so proud to celebrate these students and their achievements, and we can’t wait to watch them succeed in the coming Fall semester at LSCO.”
In attendance to congratulate their scholarship recipients were Craig Lemons and Vicki Derese from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Wendell Tilley and Lacey Lemoine from Invista Orange; Peter Cloeren, Stefan Cloeren and Stephen Sandberg from Cloeren Incorporated; Clyde “Tad” V. McKee III from the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation; and former Orange Mayor Brown Claybar from the LSCO Foundation.
Scholarship Recipients:
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Scholarships
- Hallie Boudreaux, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Lake Charles, LA
- Stephen Cook, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Ian Garnica, Business Management, Bridge City High School
Donald T. Boumans Foundation Scholarships
- Jacob Burman, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
- Alana Craig, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Karel Green, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
Invista Orange Scholarships
- Lacy Bell, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Preslie Brumley, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange, Vidor
- Quinton Garrett, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Gregory Harmon, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Alberto Munguia, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City
Cloeren Incorporated Scholarships
- Hunter Bellanger, Mechatronics, Bridge City High School
- Jordan Bennett, Mechatronics, Lamar State College Orange, Vidor
- Isabell Gomez-Chapa, Mechatronics, West Orange-Stark High School
- Robert Hebert, Mechatronics, Deweyville High School
- Jaiden Hood, Mechatronics, Port Neches-Groves High School
- Ty Jones, Mechatronics, Vidor High School
Nelda C. & H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation Scholarships
- Kelly Babin, Court Reporting, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City
- Carlos Gutierrez Vilches, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Lee Hughes, Construction Management, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City
- Kennedy Pickard, Court Reporting, Bridge City High School
- Ryan Wesolowski, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange
LSCO Foundation Orange Memorial Hospital Corporation Scholarships
- Atalia Garcia, Pre-Upward Mobility Nursing (RN), Lamar State College Orange, Orange
- Macie Licatino, Dental Assisting, Lamar State College Orange, Vidor
- Lindsey Perkins, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Orangefield High School
- Emilee Procella, Pre-Upward Mobility Nursing (RN), Lamar State College Orange, Orange