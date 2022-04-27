SEE THE LIST. Lamar State College Orange celebrates technical scholarship students.

Lamar State College Orange held its second annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day Tuesday night, awarding 26 students technical scholarships sponsored by local industry and foundation partners.

The event, patterned after a high school student “signing” his/her intent to play college sports, featured technical program scholarship awards from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the Donald T. Boumans Foundation, Invista Orange, Cloeren Incorporated, the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation and the LSCO Foundation.

The incoming and current students who earned these scholarships, when called to the stage, signed their scholarship award certificate with their families, scholarships sponsors and LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson by their side.

Johnson gave thanks to the region’s “generous” local industry and foundation benefactors, as well as current and incoming students destined for bright futures.

“These technical scholarships represent a permanent investment in our students, which in turn, impacts our local community,” he said. “We are so proud to celebrate these students and their achievements, and we can’t wait to watch them succeed in the coming Fall semester at LSCO.”

In attendance to congratulate their scholarship recipients were Craig Lemons and Vicki Derese from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Wendell Tilley and Lacey Lemoine from Invista Orange; Peter Cloeren, Stefan Cloeren and Stephen Sandberg from Cloeren Incorporated; Clyde “Tad” V. McKee III from the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation; and former Orange Mayor Brown Claybar from the LSCO Foundation.

Scholarship Recipients:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Scholarships

Hallie Boudreaux, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Lake Charles, LA

Stephen Cook, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Ian Garnica, Business Management, Bridge City High School

Donald T. Boumans Foundation Scholarships

Jacob Burman, Process Technology, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

Alana Craig, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Karel Green, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Invista Orange Scholarships

Lacy Bell, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Preslie Brumley, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange, Vidor

Quinton Garrett, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Gregory Harmon, Business Management, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Alberto Munguia, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City

Cloeren Incorporated Scholarships

Hunter Bellanger, Mechatronics, Bridge City High School

Jordan Bennett, Mechatronics, Lamar State College Orange, Vidor

Isabell Gomez-Chapa, Mechatronics, West Orange-Stark High School

Robert Hebert, Mechatronics, Deweyville High School

Jaiden Hood, Mechatronics, Port Neches-Groves High School

Ty Jones, Mechatronics, Vidor High School

Nelda C. & H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation Scholarships

Kelly Babin, Court Reporting, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City

Carlos Gutierrez Vilches, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

Lee Hughes, Construction Management, Lamar State College Orange, Bridge City

Kennedy Pickard, Court Reporting, Bridge City High School

Ryan Wesolowski, Process Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Orange

LSCO Foundation Orange Memorial Hospital Corporation Scholarships