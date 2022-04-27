Lady Cardinals move up in latest state poll; see where they stand along with rest of Texas’ best

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals moved up two spots in the latest Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 4A state poll.

The Lady Cardinals moved up to No. 17 after being ranked No. 19 last week.

Bridge City just wrapped up a perfect 12-0 District 22-4A championship season and will enter the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs later this week.

Here is the latest state poll for all classifications:

Class 2A

1. Crawford 21-2

2. Stamford 19-4

3. Floydada 26-2-1

4. Ganado 22-4

5. Lovelady 25-4-2

6. Como-Pickton 25-3

7. Italy 28-3-1

8. Latexo 24-3-1

9. Bremond 19-5

10. Weimar 21-6

11. Deweyville 18-5

12. Normangee 21-6

13. Beckville 18-7

14. Thorndale 19-7

15. Ozona 10-1

16. West Sabine 19-5-1

17. Gail Borden County 14-3

18. Shiner 20-10

19. Hamlin 18-4

20. Refugio 19-5

21. Kerens 22-6-1

22. Kaufer 14-6-2

23. Chireno 12-5

24. Charlotte 17-6

25. Linden-Kildare 17-5

25. Hawkins 16-5-1

25. Mason 14-4

Class 3A

1. Mathis 28-0

2. Diboll 24-2

3. Hallettsville 24-3

4. Bishop 28-3-1

5. West Rusk 27-1

6. Franklin 26-2

7. Hughes Springs 23-2-1

8. East Bernard 21-4

9. Coahoma 23-4-1

10. Holliday 25-2

11. Llano 17-4

12. Hooks 20-2

13. Lorena 20-7

14. Idalou 19-5

15. Merkel 15-1

16. Grandview 24-3

17. Mount Vernon 20-4-1

18. Tolar 18-4

19. Kountze 25-6-1

20. Blooming Grove 22-5

21. Poth 220-5

22. Blanco 19-5-1

23. Troy 18-5

24. Jourdanton 24-7

25. Pattonville Prairiland 14-4-2

25. New Waverly 20-6

25. Bushland 25-8

Class 4A

1. Bullard 30-0

2. Iowa Park 27-2

3. Lake Belton 24-6

4. Pearsall 31-4

5. Melissa 22-4

6. LaGrange 17-10

7. Argyle 20-7-1

8. Glen Rose 20-4

9. Rockport-Fulton 25-6

10. Liberty 25-4

11. Smithville 21-5-1

12. Hamshire-Fannett 26-4

13. Mabank 21-6-1

14. Boerne 24-5

15. Godley 19-6-1

16. Tuloso-Midway 18-10

17. Bridge City 21-5

18. Gilmer 21-5

19. Big Spring 18-6-1

20. Sinton 19-7-1

21. Fredericksburg 17-3

22. Canyon 16-6

23. Kennedale 16-4

24. Farmersville 14-5

25. Alvarado 20-5-1

25. Taylor 15-6

25. Sweeny 20-7

Class 5A

1. Montgomery Lake Creek 28-0

2. Frisco Heritage 24-1

3. Barbers Hill 25-6

4. Leander 21-5-1

5. El Paso Hanks 33-3

6. Santa Fe 25-4

7. Sulphur Springs 21-1-2

8. Aledo 23-2

9. Georgetown 26-3

10. Lubbock Monterey 27-4

11. Fort Worth Boswell 25-3

12. El Paso Chapin 29-6

13. Angleton 25-6

14. Forney 23-6-2

15. Dallas Molina 23-1

16. Friendswood 25-6

17. Dripping Springs 21-9

18. Richmond Foster 28-6

19. Flour Bluff 20-3

20. Medina Valley 28-5

21. Elgin 18-5

22. Huntsville 22-10

23. LaPorte 26-6

24. Crosby 26-5

25. Dallas Sunset 22-5

25. Waller 23-9

25. San Antonio Edison 18-7

Class 6A

1. Deer Park 31-2

2. San Antonio O’Connor 23-1

3. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 26-1

4. Rockwall 25-4

5. South Grand Prairie 25-2

6. Clear Springs 24-4

7. Austin Bowie 21-6

8. Wylie 27-5

9. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23-4-1

10. Converse Judson 20-5-1

11. Round Rock 21-7

12. Harker Heights 27-6-1

13. Spring 21-4

14. Prosper 27-4-1

15. Hays 20-6

16. Katy 22-3

17. El Paso Americas 23-3

18. Mansfield Lake Ridge 20-5

19. Bridgeland 26-5

20. Brazoswood 29-6

21. El Paso Eastwood 30-5

22. Los Fresnos 24-4

23. Klein Collins 26-7

24. San Antonio MacArthur 23-6

25. Tomball Memorial 20-4

25. Weslaco 26-6

25. Pearland 24-7