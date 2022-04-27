Check out playoff matchups, times for Lady Cardinals and Lady Bears in bidistrict

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City's Nicole Sasser ropes a hit against WO-S during district play. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears know their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff opponents and where they are playing this week.

The District 22-4A champion Lady Cardinals take on the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, the District 21-4A fourth-place team, in a best-of-3 series at Anahuac High School.

Game One is Thursday at 3:30 p.m., with Game Two to follow 30 minutes after Game One.

Game Three, if necessary, will be on Monday.

The Lady Bears, 22-4A runnerups, face Huffman, the third-place team out of 21-4A, in a best-of-three series.

Game One will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at LC-M. Game Two will be Friday at Huffman, with Game Three, if necessary, following 30 minutes after Game Two.

More High School Sports

Bridge City’s Harlee Tupper “digs” the sand, inks with Lady Lions beach volleyball

Lady Cardinals move up in latest state poll; see where they stand along with rest of Texas’ best

Four Lady Bear booters make All-Region

Bears notch impressive win over Silsbee

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar