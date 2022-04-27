Check out playoff matchups, times for Lady Cardinals and Lady Bears in bidistrict

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears know their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff opponents and where they are playing this week.

The District 22-4A champion Lady Cardinals take on the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, the District 21-4A fourth-place team, in a best-of-3 series at Anahuac High School.

Game One is Thursday at 3:30 p.m., with Game Two to follow 30 minutes after Game One.

Game Three, if necessary, will be on Monday.

The Lady Bears, 22-4A runnerups, face Huffman, the third-place team out of 21-4A, in a best-of-three series.

Game One will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at LC-M. Game Two will be Friday at Huffman, with Game Three, if necessary, following 30 minutes after Game Two.