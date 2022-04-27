Bridge City education foundation granted preferred status, wants more opportunities for students

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Orange Leader

Patty Collins shows off the letter granting the Bridge City ISD Education Foundation its exemption status. (Photo courtesy BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City ISD Education Foundation has been officially granted exemption status.

Patty Collins shared the news with the school board Monday night.

Collins is leading this nonprofit foundation’s effort to get up and running for the benefit of students.

The mission of the Bridge City ISD Foundation is to generate funding that enriches teaching, inspires learning, develops leadership and enhances opportunities for students that would not otherwise be available.

Collins was also happy to report the Cardinal Centurion fundraiser exceeded its goal of 100 individuals donating $100 in order to raise seed money to pave the way for grants and larger donations from local industry and other foundations.

Those interested can follow the Bridge City ISD Education Foundation facebook page.

