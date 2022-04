Tracksters set for Regional trip; Orange County qualifiers

A solid group of Orange County track athletes will look to make their mark at the Class 4A Region III Track & Field Championships this week.

The Regional Meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Webster’s Challenger Stadium.

The top two finishes in each event at Regionals automatically earns a trip to the Class 4A State Track & Field Championships in May.

The following Orange County tracksters have qualified in these respective events, which includes their finish and marks and times from the Area Round Meet last week:

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 2. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 142-4.

Shot put: 1. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 50-9; 2. Amier Washington, LC-M, 49-7 ¼; 3. Aaron Aery, Vidor, 47-0.

Pole vault: 1. Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City, 14-0; 3. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 12-6.

3,200 meters: 4. Kai Reed, Vidor, 10:32.21.

400-meter relay: 2; WO-S 42.99.

800 meters: 3. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 2:06.91.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Blake Richards, Vidor, 15.91.

100 meters: 3. Ashton Landry, LC-M, 11.17; 4. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 11.19.

800-meter relay: 1. WO-S 1:30.94.

400 meters: 2. Darren Anderson, WO-S, 52.33

300-meter hurdles: 3. Alfredo Arzola, Orangefield, 42.57; 4. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 42.78.

200 meters: 4. Dakarion Judge, WO-S, 23.36.

1,600 meters: 4. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:50.90.

1,600-meter relay: 3. WO-S 3:37.97.

* * *

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 3. Madison Powell, Vidor, 100-2; 4. Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield, 99-5.

Shot put: 2. Christina Joseph, LC-M, 34-10; 3. Aniah Simpson, LC-M, 33-9.

Long jump: 3. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 16-10 ¾.

High jump: 3. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 5-4; 4. Raegan Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2.

Triple jump: 2. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 34-8; 4. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 33-9 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 10-0; 3. Marilyn Clark, Bridge City, 8-6.

3,200 meters: 3. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 13:05.91

400-meter relay: 4. WO-S 51.20.

800 meters: 3. Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City, 2:36.12.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 15.56 4. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 16.61.

800-meter relay: 2. WO-S 1:47.70; 4. Orangefield 1:49.03.

400 meters: 1. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 1:02.20; 3. Emily Jeane, Orangefield, 1:05.04; 4.Ashley Gonzales, Splendora, 1:05.78.

300-meter hurdles: 3. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 49.56.

200 meters: 2. Chelsea Petree, Bridge City, 27.79; 4. Carly Fisher, Orangefield, 28.10.

1,600 meters: 2. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 5:40.33; 4. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 5:50.28.

1,600-meter relay: 3. Vidor 4:23.16