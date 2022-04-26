Market Basket’s Adam Ortolon known for friendliness in Bridge City

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pictured, from left, are Candace Mulhollan, Alfred Ortolon, Adam Ortolon and Sarah Ortolon. (Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce)

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce Adam Ortolon, employee of Market Basket, as April Employee of the Month.

If you have been in the Bridge City Market Basket produce section, chances are you have been greeted by Ortolon’s smiling face.

For more than 14 years, Ortolon has been welcoming and helping all of his customers.

Following his father, who retired from Market Basket after 49 years, it’s no wonder Ortolon deserves this award.

Ortolon was recently promoted to the Mauriceville Market Basket.

