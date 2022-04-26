Bears notch impressive win over Silsbee

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears notched an impressive 4-2 District 22-4A victory over the Silsbee Tigers to improve to 6-5 in district play and 14-12 for the season.

The Bears struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone.

Parker Seago led off by getting hit by a pitch. He was able to race home on a RBI line drive double by Ashton Landry to centerfield.

After a Reid Peco single to right field, Landry was able to scoot home when he scored on a RBI single to left by Dean Reynolds.

Marco Bandiero capped the scoring when he roped a two-run double.

Reynolds picked up the win on the mound for the Bears and finished with three strikeouts.

The Bears will close out the regular season with a short road trip to Bridge City to face the Cardinals. The Cardinals (17-9, 7-4) downed West Orange-Stark (0-24, 0-11) Tuesday. Silsbee dropped to 18-6 overall, 7-4 in district.

In other action Tuesday, the Vidor Pirates 16-10, 5-6 kept their playoff hopes alive by stunning 22-4A champion Orangefield (21-2, 10-2) 3-1.