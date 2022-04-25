TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures planned each day this week in Orange County

Published 8:56 am Monday, April 25, 2022

By Orange Leader

Overnight motorists along Interstate 10 this week in Orange will have to content with eastbound and westbound closures.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound, from SH 87 to Adams Bayou, will be closed overnight Monday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The closures start at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road, and officials said the closures are due to road construction.

I-10 eastbound, from Adams Bayou to SH 87, will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday night.

The closures start at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

