National average price of gas rising; see how it impacts Texas and what’s coming

For the first time in more than a month, the national average price of gasoline rose.

“Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said the rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago.

“With the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens — something motorists should be on the watch for,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $3.35/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

“In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing,” De Haan said. “The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/g today.

The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.73/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

• San Antonio – $3.68/g, up 15.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

• Austin – $3.73/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 25, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 25, 2020: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 25, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 25, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 25, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 25, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 25, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

April 25, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 25, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 25, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)