PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City High students aid Orange County Disaster Rebuild
Published 12:08 am Saturday, April 23, 2022
Bridge City High School juniors Arleigh Watts, Billy Walpole, Mason Pruett, Aidan McAllister and Marlee Mouton attended YLSET Graduation and presented their project created to benefit Orange County Disaster Rebuild. Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly was a participant in the Leadership SETX program this year and introduced the students. He said they did an outstanding job on the project and presentation.