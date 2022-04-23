Legacy 5k Color Run & Walk nears; check out race and sign-up details

The LC-M Education Foundation invites the community to its annual Legacy 5k Color Run & Walk April 30.

Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12.

Children 4 and under are free.

The Color Run is a fun, family event to raise money to support grants provided by the Foundation for its “Grants-to-Educators” program.

The grants provide funds for enrichment experiences and materials to enhance the education of students throughout LCM.

Last year, the Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling more than $36,000. The total given since the Foundation began awarding grants is more than $299,000.

Every year, the Legacy 5k Color Run & Walk starts and finishes in Legacy Park, the wooded area surrounding the big bear next to the LCM Administration Office.

The first 5k event had more than 220 participants of all ages. It has grown every year since. The race is chip-timed, and medals will be given for ages 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, etc.

Sponsorships for the event, color and water stations and more are available. Registration for this and for the race is available at lcmcisd.org/324862_4.

Registration can be done online or by downloading a form and returning it to the LCM Administration Building at 6586 FM 1130 in Orange.

For more information, contact the Foundation at educationfoundation@lcmcisd.org, or 409-883-2232, ext. 2080. You can also sign up online through the Foundation’s Facebook page, or on the LCM website, under the Community tab.