KATHIE’S KORNER — Birds & blooms highlight Spring sights

As I look around my yard this time of year, I am so delighted to see the beautiful flowers blooming.

There are also the crazy, flitting, always hungry birds that we feed, depending on the weather. My dear, patient husband helps me with his FULL watering can and bird seed scooper.

The birds wait for him while he walks our Great Dane, Candy, every morning, sometimes following them in the air, up and down our road, anxious for the bird feeders to be filled.

The birds are always aware of this “monster dog” (115 lbs.) who is mostly white with a few black spots, and long legs that make her very fast. Candy is hoping for a taste of poultry drinking their water bath, and patrolling who is invading HER YARD.

We have red-winged blackbirds, pigeons, an occasional red cardinal, blue jays and, lately, hummingbirds, with others joining in the feasts.

The climbing rose bush all along a railing on our deck is amazing. It has beautiful, pink blossoms clumped and spreading that have to be trained not to take over our chairs and us!

The Cannas are bright yellow, some with red splotches, waving a bit in the wind, but always faithful to come back after a storm or two. Our personal fav is our Amaryllis in our back yard, 10 of them popping up with three blossoms on each stalk.

As we pray every morning, (surrounded by this beauty and fun), about our day and all our travels, projects, loved ones from our immediate family to Church family, we thank God for creating, sustaining and, if necessary, rescuing us as His tools of evangelism (with our unique music) on this earth and for victorious answers!

Isaiah 46:4 NIV” All of us can pray, stand on this Scripture and have God, powerfully in our lives, NOW…

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.