Vidor High School Girls’ Powerlifting Coach Rodney Burks took four young ladies to the State Powerlifting competition recently. Placing first in State for the second time is senior Sage Grooms, left. Olivia McWherter, second from left, also competed at State. Placing 3rd was Ellis Prudhome, senior, and at right is Camryn Barragan, who placed 3rd as a sophomore.