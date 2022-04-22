Saint Mary Art Club raises money for Ukraine evacuees

Published 12:20 am Friday, April 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy St. Mary School)

Saint Mary Art Club had an extremely successful day recently raising awareness and funds to assist displaced people in Ukraine.

All Donations go to the Knights of Columbus Charities in Connecticut.

Each fall and spring, students participate in a Humanitarian Project with 100 percent of the project proceeds going directly to provide food, water, clothing, temporary shelter, communication and religious supplies to people in Ukraine.

“Thank you, to everyone who donated to this special cause,” school officials said.

More News

$2.39B plan to protect Orange County from storm surge outlined; town halls set

TxDOT identifies couple killed in Wednesday afternoon I-10 crash that involved 7 vehicles

Jasleigh Montagne earns award in honor of Orangefield’s Bailee Raye

Fundraiser set up for Vidor EMT/firefighter who lost wife in wreck

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar