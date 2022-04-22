Saint Mary Art Club raises money for Ukraine evacuees
Published 12:20 am Friday, April 22, 2022
Saint Mary Art Club had an extremely successful day recently raising awareness and funds to assist displaced people in Ukraine.
All Donations go to the Knights of Columbus Charities in Connecticut.
Each fall and spring, students participate in a Humanitarian Project with 100 percent of the project proceeds going directly to provide food, water, clothing, temporary shelter, communication and religious supplies to people in Ukraine.
“Thank you, to everyone who donated to this special cause,” school officials said.