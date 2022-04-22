Orangefield’s Parks brothers qualify for State Golf Tournament

HUNTSVILLE – The Orangefield dynamic golf duo brother tandem of Xander Parks and Lincoln Parks both qualified for the Boys Class 4A State Golf Tournament after playing superbly at the Class 4A Region III Championships at Raven Nest Bearkat Course Thursday.

Xander Parks notched second-place overall with a 150 (77-73) and fired the best round of the tournament on Day Two. He finished just two strokes behind champion Chandler Cooke of Lake Belton, who had a 148 (74-74).

Lincoln Parks finished in a tie for fifth after a 163 (86-77) as he had an excellent Day Two as well.

Now Xander and Lincoln will prepare for the 4A State Tournament, which will be held May 9-10 at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

The Bobcats finished a solid sixth as a team overall in the field of 14 squads, finishing with a 725 (374-351) after a strong Day Two. Drew Tran had a 209 for the Bobcats (100-109) while Reese Johnson had a 212 (111-101) and Ethan Gunter had a 218 (118-100).

The top three teams that qualified for State were Lake Belton 660 (332-328), Livingston 694 (343-351) and Sealy 704 (355-349).

Bridge City improved by 24 strokes on Day Two to finish 10th overall with a 750 (386-364).

Chip Darby 186 (100-86) and Brayton Tregre 186 (96-90) led the Cardinals, finishing in a tie for 37th overall, followed by teammates Cameron Collins 191 (101-90), Tim Weaver 197 (90-107) and Ethan Oceguera 198 (100-98)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Will Van Pelt tied for 50th with a 195 (100-95).

Hardin-Jefferson finished eight with a 737 (369-368). Colin Shiff led the Hawks with a 179 (91-88) followed by teammates Cade Jeanes 180 (89-91), Caden Brandon 186 (96-90), Kale Holmes 195 (96-99) and Josiah Dougharty 199 (93-106).

Lumberton’s Connor McCollum finished with a 226 (114-112).