Orange County tracksters punch in Regional tickets; see results

HUFFMAN – Quite a few Orange County track athletes will continue their journey this season after competing in the Class 4A Area Meet that featured tracksters from District 22-4A and District 21-4A Thursday.

Athletes that finished in the top four Thursday advanced to the 4A Region III Track & Field Championships, which will be held in Webster Apr. 29-30.

Several local standouts notched first-place finishes Thursday.

On the boys side, Orangefield’s Hunter Ashworth won the shot put (50-9) and Bridge City’s Harrison Gauthier claimed the pole vault (14-0).

The West Orange-Stark 800-meter relay team consisting of Taydren Perrault, Nicholas Crosson, Jamaal Shaw and Dakarion Judge won with a time of 1:30.94.

On the girls’ side of the ledger, Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter zipped to a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56) while teammate Morgan Louvier won the pole vault (10-0).

Vidor’s Amelia Wright captured the 400 meters (1:02.20).

* * *

Here are the results of the top four in each event at the Area Track & Field Championships between District 22-4A and District 21-4A held at Huffman High School Thursday :

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Caydon Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett, 148-1; 2. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 142-4; 3. Tyler Mericle, Splendora, 142-3; 4. Carroll Demas, Hardin-Jefferson, 142-3.

Shot put: 1. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 50-9; 2. Amier Washington, LC-M, 49-7 ¼; 3. Aaron Aery, Vidor, 47-0; 4. Caydon Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett, 45-8.

Long jump: 1. Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett, 21-8 ½; 2. Brayden Martel, Hardin-Jefferson, 21-6 ½; 3. Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 20-9 ½; 4. Jared Harris, Silsbee, 20-9 ½.

High jump: 1. Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett, 6-2; 2. Isaiah Malvo, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-2; 3. Mason Benjamin, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0; 4. Brandon Lyons, Livingston, 5-10.

Triple jump: 1. Raydrian Baltrip, Silsbee, 44-3 ¾; 2. Jeremiah Ardion, Hamshire-Fannett, 42-3 ½; 4. Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett, 42-2 ¾.

Pole vault: 1. Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City, 14-0; 2. Christian Rubio, Hardin-Jefferson, 12-6; 3. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 12-6; 4. Grayson Mueller, Hamshire-Fannett, 12-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Patrick Flowers, Liberty, 10:07.70; 2. Beau Waldrop, Lumberton, 10:22.60; 3. Vincent Zuniga, Huffman, 10:29.87; 4. Kai Reed, Vidor, 10:32.21.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 42.72; WO-S 42.99; 3. Hamshire-Fannett 43.02; 4. Silsbee 43.26.

800 meters: 1. Rene Romero, Liberty, 2:06.18; 2. Jessie London, Silsbee, 2:06.54; 3. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 2:06.91; 4. Matthew Morin, Liberty, 2:07.76.

110-meter hurdles: 1. John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett, 14.34; 2. Darian Reyes, Huffman, 14.92; 3. Easton Parsley, Hamshire-Fannett, 15.86; 4. Blake Richards, Vidor, 15.91.

100 meters: 1. Hayden Green, Shepherd, 10.89; 2. Allen Tabb, Huffman, 11.09; 3. Ashton Landry, LC-M, 11.17; 4. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 11.19.

800-meter relay: 1. WO-S 1:30.94; 2. Lumberton 1:31.41; 3. Silsbee 1:32.43; 4. Huffman 1:32.44.

400 meters: 1. Eli Cowart, Lumberton, 51.06; 2. Darren Anderson, WO-S, 52.33; 3. Drke Edwards, Hamshire-Fannett, 52.42; 4. William Broughton, Huffman, 52.43.

300-meter hurdles: 1. John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett, 40.38; 2. Aiden Weeks, Shepherd, 41.04; 3. Alfredo Arzola, Orangefield, 42.57; 4. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 42.78.

200 meters: 1. Hayden Green, Shepherd, 22.92; 2. Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 23.22; 3. Josiah Jacob, Huffman, 23.27; 4. Dakarion Judge, WO-S, 23.36.

1,600 meters: 1. Patrick Flowers, Liberty, 4:44.33; 2. Vincent Zuniga, Huffman, 4:45.64; 3. Zachary Kuta, Huffman, 4:45.99; 4. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:50.90.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Hamshire-Fannett 3:29.95; 2. Lumberton 3:34.57; 3. WO-S 3:37.97; 4. Huffman 3:38.21.

Team standings: 1. Hamshire-Fannett 124; 2. Lumberton 89; 3. Huffman 77; 4. WO-S 63.5; 5. Silsbee 46; 6. Orangefield 41; 7. Hardin-Jefferson 40; 8. Liberty 37; 9. LC-M 34; 10. Shepherd 28; 11. Vidor 19; 12. Bridge City 10; 13. Splendora 7.5; 14. Livingston 4.

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Isabella Lopez, Hardin-Jefferson, 111-1; 2. Taylor Byron, Huffman, 104-9; 3. Madison Powell, Vidor, 100-2; 4. Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield, 99-5.

Shot put: 1. Amori Pierson, Huffman, 36-8; 2. Christina Joseph, LC-M, 34-10; 3. Aniah Simpson, LC-M, 33-9; 4. Carli Briese, Huffman, 32-4 ¼.

Long jump: 1. Jade Williams, Huffman, 17-6 ½; 2. Sierra Jackson, Splendora, 16-11 ½; 3. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 16-10 ¾; 4. Karyton Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 16-9 ½.

High jump: 1. Jalynn Knight, Splendora, 5-4; 2. Anyhia Duncan, Livingston, 5-4; 3. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 5-4; 4. Raegan Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2.

Triple jump: 1. Karyton Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 36-7; 2. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 34-8; 3. Morgan Vaughn, Liberty, 33-11 ½; 4. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 33-9 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 10-0; 2. Lexis Collins, Splendora, 8-6; 3. Marilyn Clark, Bridge City, 8-6; 4. Kiya Stanley, Hamshire-Fannett, 8-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Jetzibe Trevino, Huffman, 11:26.78; 2. Adison Richard, Hamshire-Fannett, 12:46.01; 3. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 13:05.91; 4. Jada Thrash, Hamshire-Fannett, 13:25.47.

400-meter relay: 1. Huffman 50.60; 2. Lumberton 50.82; 3. Splendora 51.18; 4. WO-S 51.20.

800 meters: 1. Rika Witt, Huffman, 2:34.25; 2. Jennifer Liera, Splendora, 2:34.74; 3. Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City, 2:36.12; 4. Vanessa Bowers, Livingston, 2:36.48.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 15.56; 2. Jade Williams, Huffman, 15.85; 3. Ryleigh Duhon, Hamshire-Fannett, 16.30; 4. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 16.61.

100 meters: 1. Amori Pierson, Huffman, 12.73; 2. Bryana Pantalion, Liberty, 12.95; 3. Laura Wolfe, Lumberton, 13.00; 4. Trinity Provost, Hardin-Jefferson, 13.03.

800-meter relay: 1. Huffman 1:45.94; 2. WO-S 1:47.70; 3. Hardin-Jefferson 1:48.51; 4. Orangefield 1:49.03.

400 meters: 1. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 1:02.20; 2. Anyhia Duncan, Livingston, 1:02.79; 3. Emily Jeane, Orangefield, 1:05.04; 4.Ashley Gonzales, Splendora, 1:05.78.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Jade Williams, Huffman, 48.57; 2. Lexi Rosseau, Huffman, 48.81; 3. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 49.56; Taryn Broussard, Splendora, 49.61.

200 meters: 1. Ana Holeman, Lumberton, 27.24; 2. Chelsea Petree, Bridge City, 27.79; 3. Addison Thornton, Splendora, 27.90; 4. Carly Fisher, Orangefield, 28.10.

1,600 meters: 1. Jetzibe Trevino, Huffman, 5:21.58; 2. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 5:40.33; 3. Haylee Sproat, Huffman, 5:44.83; 4. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 5:50.28.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Huffman 4:04.42; 2. Splendora 4:17.51; 3. Vidor 4:23.16; 4. Liberty 4:23.99.

Team standings: 1. Huffman 166; 2. Splendora 87; 3. Bridge City 63; 4. Vidor 51; 5. Hardin-Jefferson 49; 6. LC-M 43; 7. Lumberton 35; 8. Orangefield 31; 9. (t.) WO-S and Hamshire-Fannett 24; 11. Liberty 23; 13. Silsbee 1.