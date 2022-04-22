Orange County Sheriff’s Office details process shutting down Mauriceville-area game room

Authorities announced this week that a Mauriceville-area game room was shut down permanently this week.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with Precinct 2 Constable Jeremiah Gunter and Orange County Health and Code Enforcement Deputy Director James Scales, performed a game room compliance check Monday at the Sunoco Game Room located at 8850 Highway 12.

The compliance check followed detectives entering the establishment while looking for a wanted fugitive.

“Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance,” a Sheriff’s Office release said.

“Information and evidence were obtained to be used against the establishment, and on Wednesday this game room’s ability to operate was revoked indefinitely.”

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, Orange County Health and Code Enforcement and Orange County District Attorney’s Office for assistance.

“This could not have been done without the assistance of concerned Orange County residents who voiced their concerns to Orange County commissioners and the county judge,” a Sheriff’s Office release said. “Collectively with law enforcement, these county officials were able to successfully adopt an ordinance to regulate these types of establishments.”