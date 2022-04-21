Life Church Orange hosting parenting class

Life Church Orange is hosting a parenting class next month.

Located at 18389 Highway 62 in Orange, the event will teach anger management, communication skills, household management, discipline, co-parenting, abandonment and spiritual aspects of parenting.

Childcare will not be provided.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.

Lunch is provided.

Those interested are asked to visit wellsofagape.org, click on services tab, click on the class wanted to register and then click link at the bottom.

The requirements to receive a Certificate of Completion: $40 per person, which can be paid online.

Text 409-221-5425 if you have any questions.