Walmart, Sam’s Club helping Southeast Texas fight hunger

Now in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and charitable food systems in Southeast Texas continue to feel the economic impact while also navigating the added effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

With one in four people in Southeast Texas experiencing food insecurity, Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including the Southeast Texas Food Bank, through the ninth annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

The campaign will run in store and online April 18-May 15.

There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“We’re delighted that Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to support the food bank,” Southeast Texas Food Bank President and CEO Barbara Newhouse said.

“They’re great and dependable for providing perishable and non-perishable food items to our partner agencies. The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign is another great example of how our community benefits from their support.

“The numbers in Southeast Texas for those that are food insecure remain high. We’ve put forth extra distributions, increased food quantities to our partner agencies, and expanded our Mobile Market capabilities. The work Walmart and Sam’s Club have done to assist with our rising food costs due to supply chain distribution, freight and travel and inflation has been a blessing for people who are hungry.”

Kathleen McLaughlin said hunger knows no boundaries and affects all communities.

According to the Walmart Foundation president, Walmart and Sam’s Club invites customers, members and suppliers to join in the fight against hunger.

“Together, we can help communities live better by expanding access to healthy, nutritious food,” she said.

The 21 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Abbott; BIMBO Bakeries, USA; BODYARMOR; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; Ferrera Candy Company; General Mills; Great Value; Iovate Health Sciences; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Materne North America; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Unilever; and United States Nutrition.

The participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Cascade (Procter & Gamble); Dole Packaged Foods, LLC; General Mills; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Materne North America; Member’s Mark; Purina; and PEPSICO.

About Southeast Texas Food Bank



The Southeast Texas Food Bank has provided food to those in need of assistance for over 30 years in the counties served in Southeast Texas. The Food Bank distributes to 130 nonprofit agencies within their eight counties and in 2021, provided over 8.9 million meals to people in need of food.

Visit www.setxfoodbank.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.