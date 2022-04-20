Lexi Millwood, Seth Williamson and Coby Coulter celebrated as students of the month

Orange County students Lexi Millwood, Seth Williamson and Coby Coulter were recently celebrated for earning student of the month status.

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club has announced Lexi Millwood as the April Bridge City Student of the Month.

Lexi has a 4.25 GPA and plans to attend Lamar University for a degree in kinesiology and exercise science to become a strength and conditioning coach.

Seth Williamson

Seth Williamson was chosen as the Bridge City/Orangefield Rotaries March Student of the Month.

Seth has a 3.99 GPA and plans on attending The University of Houston to major in health care as a physician’s assistant.

Coby Coulter

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club announced Coby Coulter as the April Orangefield Student of the Month.

Coby has a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend Lamar University to study interdisciplinary studies to become a teacher and coach.