Lexi Millwood, Seth Williamson and Coby Coulter celebrated as students of the month

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pictured are Michael Millwood, BCISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly, Lexi Millwood, counselor Chloe Tucker,  principal Tim Woolley and Meg Brown, Rotary president. 

Orange County students Lexi Millwood, Seth Williamson and Coby Coulter were recently celebrated for earning student of the month status.

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club has announced Lexi Millwood as the April Bridge City Student of the Month.

Lexi has a 4.25 GPA and plans to attend Lamar University for a degree in kinesiology and exercise science to become a strength and conditioning coach.

Pictured are Amy Melancon, Seth Williamson, counselor Britni Briggs and Meg Brown, Rotary president.

Seth Williamson

Seth Williamson was chosen as the Bridge City/Orangefield Rotaries March Student of the Month.

Seth has a 3.99 GPA and plans on attending The University of Houston to major in health care as a physician’s assistant.

Pictured with Coby Coulter are his mother, Heggie Coulter, counselor Britni Briggs and Meg Brown, Rotary president.

Coby Coulter 

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club announced Coby Coulter as the April Orangefield Student of the Month.

Coby has a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend Lamar University to study interdisciplinary studies to become a teacher and coach.

More News

Mysterious case of Orange County saddle-maker connects generations; family searches for gravesite

Orange County seizures top $230K since 2018; officials say drug cases lead the way

Submit pictures of wild plants, animals & fungi using free mobile app for City Nature Challenge

Walmart, Sam’s Club helping Southeast Texas fight hunger

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar