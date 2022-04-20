Lady Bobcats, Mustangs battle in a nailbiter

WEST ORANGE – It was a thriller at Lady Mustang Field Tuesday night as the Orangefield Lady Bobcats squeaked out a 18-13 District 22-4A victory over the Lady Mustangs.

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound with 16 strikeouts on the night.

The Lady Bobcats collected 20 hits on the night. Joli Ponfick led the offense with three hits, two walks, an RBI and five runs scored. Madison Hughes added three hits with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Ryleigh Clarke had a huge go ahead homerun in the top of the 8th, and collected four RBI on the night. Rylee Dougay had three hits with four RBI, including a bases clearing triple in the top of the 9th. Paris Becker had two RBI and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a double with three RBI and three runs scored. Greenlea Oldham added three hits on the night with two runs scored. Curphey had a single, an RBI and a walk. Alysen Vincent had two hits, an RBI and a walk.

For the Lady Mustangs Ariel Farris went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBI, drew two walks and scored four runs. Nataleigh Sims went 3 for 5 with a triple, two RBI, and three runs scored. Paris Overstreet went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Erika Jordan went 1 for 5 with a run scored. Tashianna Williams went 1 for 5 with a run scored. T’Era Garrett had a monster game going 2 for 5 with two homeruns, five RBI and two runs scored. She also scored the 2nd of those homers with the Lady Mustangs down three in the bottom of the 8th inning and two strikes on her. The Lady Mustangs finish the season Friday, at Silsbee.

The Lady Bobcats will celebrate senior night this Friday vs. LCM.