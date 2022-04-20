Multiple deaths reported; TxDOT announces I-10 impacts following crash

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Orange Leader

UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, TxDOT announced I-10 westbound, east of the Neches River, reopened following an earlier multi-vehicle crash.

— original story —

Multiple fatalities occurred in a major, multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently on scene on Interstate Highway 10 west, near Rose City, at mile marker 858.

The crash involves at least seven vehicles, including one commercial motor vehicle.

A Justice of the Peace is on scene and has confirmed two fatalities.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are currently blocked. Motorists should expect delays.

