CHRISTUS, transplant alliance honoring organ donors with Thursday ceremony

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System and the Southwest Transplant Alliance are honoring organ donors Thursday, who made the decision during their lifetimes to donate the gift of continued life to others once they’ve passed on.

In 2021, there were 41,354 organ transplants performed in the United States.

There are currently more than 107,000 Americans on the organ transplant waiting list.

“Making the choice to become an organ donor is a decision that could save up to eight lives and enhance even more,” said David Parkus, MD, Trauma Surgeon.

“It’s a very generous gift that I see benefit and save the lives of my patients first-hand on a regular basis.”

The Southwest Transplant Alliance believes that life is a gift, and STA’s purpose is to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

In keeping with the CHRISTUS mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System alongside STA will honor those who have donated life with a flag raising ceremony on the front lawn of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital, front lawn at 2830 Calder St. in Beaumont.

The public is welcome.