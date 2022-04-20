See where the Bobcats moved up to in the 4A state baseball poll
Published 12:02 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022
The Orangefield Bobcats have moved up in the top 10 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A State Baseball poll.
The Bobcats (19-1, 8-1) snagged wins over Bridge City and Lumberton last week and moved up to No. 7 after being ranked No. 8 last week.
Here is the polls for each classification:6A: Rockwall Heath – 22-3 (8-0)
- Lake Travis – 22-3 (10-0)
- SA Reagan – 20-4 (12-1)
- FM Marcus – 19-5 (9-1)
- Katy Tompkins – 22-1 (8-1)
- Smithson Valley – 19-4 (9-1)
- Keller – 17-5 (9-1)
- Bryan – 17-2 (10-0)
- Clear Falls – 24-3 (8-1)
- Katy – 22-4 (8-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ridge Point, Prosper, Permian, EP Americas, PSJA, and FB Travis.
5A:
- Corpus Christi Ray – 24-3 (12-0)
- Corsicana – 17-3 (9-1)
- Austin McCallum – 22-3 (11-0)
- Lubbock Cooper – 19-6 (11-0)
- Friendswood – 16-6 (10-2)
- Mansfield Legacy – 17-5 (9-1)
- LaJoya Palmview – 20-1 (6-0)
- Lucas Lovejoy – 16-8 (9-1)
- New Braunfels Canyon – 19-5 (11-2)
- Hallsville – 17-5 (8-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Georgetown, Aledo, Eagle Pass Winn, Porter, and Pioneer.
4A:
- Sinton- 20-1 (9-0)
- Argyle – 20-2 (8-0)
- Longview Spring Hill – 20-2 (9-0)
- Bellville – 19-2 (7-0)
- CC Calallen – 18-6 (7-0)
- China Spring – 18-6 (6-0)
- Orangefield – 19-1 (8-1)
- Celina – 17-3 (8-0)
- Boerne – 23-3 (8-1)
- Needville – 19-4 (5-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Pleasanton, Silsbee, Tuloso Midway, and Sweeny.
3A:
- Brock – 19-3 (10-0)
- Gunter – 21-1 (10-0)
- London – 17-8 (9-0)
- Diboll – 25-1 (7-0)
- Shallowater -22-1 (7-0)
- Marion – 19-0 (8-0)
- Franklin – 18-2 (10-0)
- Lorena – 17-3 (9-0)
- Yoakum – 19-2 (11-0)
- Holliday – 23-3 (9-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Cameron Yoe, Danbury, Little River Academy, Wall, and Jim Ned.
2A:
- Shiner – 20-0 (9-0)
- Bosqueville – 19-3 (10-0)
- Anson – 17-1 (7-0)
- New Home – 20-2 (10-0)
- Centerville – 18-3 (10-0)
- Collinsville – 19-4 (10-0)
- Beckville – 13-2 (12-0)
- Garrison – 19-6 (11-0)
- Thorndale – 16-6 (8-0)
- Valley Mills – 15-2 (9-2)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Falls City, Kenedy, New Deal, and Refugio.
1A:
- Ira – 12-0 (4-0)
- Nazareth – 9-0 (5-0)
- D’Hanis – 15-3 (4-1)
- Abbott – 12-2 (7-2)
- Dodd City – 10-1 (9-1)
- Miller Grove – 13-6 (7-3)
- Fayetteville – 13-4 (8-2)
- Knippa – 8-2 (6-2)
- Kress – 12-5 (4-2)
- Kennard – 11-11 (6-4)