See where the Bobcats moved up to in the 4A state baseball poll

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Van Wade

The Orangefield Bobcats have moved up in the top 10 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A State Baseball poll.

The Bobcats (19-1, 8-1) snagged wins over Bridge City and Lumberton last week and moved up to No. 7 after being ranked No. 8 last week.

Here is the polls for each classification:6A: Rockwall Heath – 22-3 (8-0)

  1. Lake Travis – 22-3 (10-0)
  2. SA Reagan – 20-4 (12-1)
  3. FM Marcus – 19-5 (9-1)
  4. Katy Tompkins – 22-1 (8-1)
  5. Smithson Valley – 19-4 (9-1)
  6. Keller – 17-5 (9-1)
  7. Bryan – 17-2 (10-0)
  8. Clear Falls – 24-3 (8-1)
  9. Katy – 22-4 (8-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ridge Point, Prosper, Permian, EP Americas, PSJA, and FB Travis.

5A:

  1. Corpus Christi Ray – 24-3 (12-0)
  2. Corsicana – 17-3 (9-1)
  3. Austin McCallum – 22-3 (11-0)
  4. Lubbock Cooper – 19-6 (11-0)
  5. Friendswood – 16-6 (10-2)
  6. Mansfield Legacy – 17-5 (9-1)
  7. LaJoya Palmview – 20-1 (6-0)
  8. Lucas Lovejoy – 16-8 (9-1)
  9. New Braunfels Canyon – 19-5 (11-2)
  10. Hallsville – 17-5 (8-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Georgetown, Aledo, Eagle Pass Winn, Porter, and Pioneer.
4A:

  1. Sinton- 20-1 (9-0)
  2. Argyle – 20-2 (8-0)
  3. Longview Spring Hill – 20-2 (9-0)
  4. Bellville – 19-2 (7-0)
  5. CC Calallen – 18-6 (7-0)
  6. China Spring – 18-6 (6-0)
  7. Orangefield – 19-1 (8-1)
  8. Celina – 17-3 (8-0)
  9. Boerne – 23-3 (8-1)
  10. Needville – 19-4 (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fischer Canyon Lake, Pleasanton, Silsbee, Tuloso Midway, and Sweeny.
3A:

  1. Brock – 19-3 (10-0)
  2. Gunter – 21-1 (10-0)
  3. London – 17-8 (9-0)
  4. Diboll – 25-1 (7-0)
  5. Shallowater -22-1 (7-0)
  6. Marion – 19-0 (8-0)
  7. Franklin – 18-2 (10-0)
  8. Lorena – 17-3 (9-0)
  9. Yoakum – 19-2 (11-0)
  10. Holliday – 23-3 (9-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Cameron Yoe, Danbury, Little River Academy, Wall, and Jim Ned.
2A:

  1. Shiner – 20-0 (9-0)
  2. Bosqueville – 19-3 (10-0)
  3. Anson – 17-1 (7-0)
  4. New Home – 20-2 (10-0)
  5. Centerville – 18-3 (10-0)
  6. Collinsville – 19-4 (10-0)
  7. Beckville – 13-2 (12-0)
  8. Garrison – 19-6 (11-0)
  9. Thorndale – 16-6 (8-0)
  10. Valley Mills – 15-2 (9-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Muenster, Falls City, Kenedy, New Deal, and Refugio.
1A:

  1. Ira – 12-0 (4-0)
  2. Nazareth – 9-0 (5-0)
  3. D’Hanis – 15-3 (4-1)
  4. Abbott – 12-2 (7-2)
  5. Dodd City – 10-1 (9-1)
  6. Miller Grove – 13-6 (7-3)
  7. Fayetteville – 13-4 (8-2)
  8. Knippa – 8-2 (6-2)
  9. Kress – 12-5 (4-2)
  10. Kennard – 11-11 (6-4)

 

