West Orange-Stark announces details of football season ticket renewal promotion

West Orange-Stark Season ticket holders, it is that time of year again to renew your 2022 WOS Football Season Tickets.

Renewals began Friday and will end May 27.

By purchasing Season Tickets by midnight on May 27, you will be given an opportunity to be entered into a random lottery selection to purchase a Mustang Club membership.

Ticket holders chosen by lottery will be given the opportunity to purchase a package or two (2 per person max) that includes seating in the VIP seating section and access to the Mustang Club amenities.

To renew season tickets click this link below and use the PayK12 login information from last year.

If you have any questions about your season tickets or how to use season tickets, you can use this link for a step-by-step walkthrough.

Season Ticket Renewal Walkthrough

You can also reach out to Thereze Sichko in the WOS Athletic Office.