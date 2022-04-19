SOFTBALL: Lady Bears topple Vidor on Senior Night

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears picked up a 6-3 District 22-4A victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Lady Bear Field to improve to an impressive 9-2 in district play with one game left on the regular season schedule.

Senior Cami Shugart picked up the win on the mound on Senior Night, going all seven innings. She allowed six hits while striking out three with just one of the runs being earned.

Freshman Keylie Washburn supplied the power, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Ansley Moore went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Lexis Moss was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored while Rhylan Wilson went 2-for-3.

The Lady Bears will visit Orangefield Friday to wrap the district campaign before entering the playoffs late next week.