Orange County Little Dribblers take home tournament titles

Some of Orange County’s youngest basketball players performed quite well, capturing tournament titles at numerous Little Dribblers events.

Championship performances included those by the Bridge City Senior boys, Bridge City major girls and Orangefield 12U Little Dribblers.

BC Senior

The Bridge City Senior boys won the Little Dribblers National Tournament this week in Franklin, going 4-0 and beating Levelland and Madisonville twice and Silsbee to bring home to gold.

Team members include Aaden Bush, Abraham Munguia, Braydon Denison, Juan Garcia, John Smart, Judson Carlin, Hunter Silveria, LJ Gutierrez, Nolan Tran, Ethan Hernandez and Caleb Heraldez.

Brandon Denison and Renzo Gutierrez coach the team.

BC Major Girls

The Bridge City major girls captured the Little Dribblers National Tournament over the weekend in Franklin.

The team went 4-0 and have gone 19-0 during the All-Star season.

The team consists of Rylee Hebert, Kendal Krailo, Lizzie Livingston, Brooklyn Mahana, Kapri Fredeck, Kenlee Putnam, Naryiah Wiegreffe, Parker Dishon, Kenley Moye, Khylie Chance and Chandler Ritchey.

Jerry Wiegreffe, Jason Putnam and Hunter Wiegreffe coach the squad.

Orangefield 12Us

The Orangefield 12U Little Dribblers squad won the National Championship 27-26 over Madisonville Saturday in Franklin.

Team members include Butter Smith, Kaysen Click, Kyran Morrow, Easton Locke, Devin Cook, Jaxon Agerton, Gage Lucas, Kolie Morgan, Luke Erickson, Logan Anderson, Hunter Block and John Royer.

The team is coached by John Anderson and Randall Locke.