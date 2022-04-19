LC-M’s Dileo owns Region golf title in big fashion

HUNTSVILLE – Make it another trip to the Class 4A State Girls Golf Tournament for Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior standout Montana Dileo.

Dileo zapped the competition to win the Class 4A Region III Girls Golf Tournament at Raven Nest Bearkat Golf Course Tuesday.

Dileo shot a sizzling 79 on Day One Monday and answered with an even better 78 Tuesday to finish with a 157 score, 16 strokes better than second-place Tiffany Langer of Lake Belton, who finished with a 173 (86-87).

Dileo will now move on to the 4A State Tournament, which will be held May 16-17 at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

The Lady Bears finished a solid fifth overall as a team, just missing a State berth as they fired a team score of 826 (411-415).

Salado won the team title with a 800 (399-401) while China Spring was second (810 (410-400) and Lake Belton was third with a 816 (403-413). The top three teams advance to the State Tournament.

Hardin-Jefferson finished sixth with a 832 (414-418) while Bridge City finished 12th with a 987 (492-495).

Following Dileo for the Lady Bears was Neely Wozniak (sixth-90-95-185), Trinity Williams (53rd-120-122-242), Jaycie Benton (Tied for 58th-249-129-120), and Cassie Grizzaffi (Tied for 58th-249-122-127).

Saylor Moreau paced Bridge City, finishing 39th with a 227 (113-114) followed by teammates Ashley Hale (Tied for 40th-228-121-107), Della Fournet (67th-266-128-138), Chloe Wedekind (71st-271-130-141), and Reece Molina (72nd-272-136-136)

Hallie Westfall led Hardin-Jefferson, placing 16th with a 197 (100-97) followed by teammates Izzy Wing (17th-200-96-104), Peyton Hidalgo (28th-105-109-214), Kamryn Padgett (33rd-113-108-221) and Kaitlyn Farnie (Tied for 62nd-131-125-256).

Orangefield’s Rylie Kethan tied for 25th with a 213 (104-109).

Lumberton’s Reese Watkins tied for 12th with a 194 (93-101).