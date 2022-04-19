Four Lady Bear booters make Academic All-State

Published 12:03 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M’s Matalyn Hill, Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter and McKenzie Freeman each made the Academic All-State Soccer Team. (Photo courtesy Lauren Martin)

Four Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bear soccer standouts recently landed on the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.

Lady Bears Matalyn Hill, Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter and McKenzie Freeman all made Second Team All-State on the elite squad.

State semifinalist Lumberton had six make Academic All-State including Brooke Denison, who made Second Team along with teammates Bailey Graber, Hannah Breaux, Lauren Locicero, Brooklyn Bass and Karlee Hussey, who each made Honorbale Mention.

Hardin-Jefferson placed five on the team. Keira Hemmert and Claire Larson each made First Team. Traleyn Jackson and Nola Boggs each made Second Team and Marissa West made Honorable Mention.

