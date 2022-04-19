DEPOT Day fun planned May 7 in Orange

DEPOT DAY festivities will be open for family fun May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Train Depot Museum, 1210 Green Avenue in Orange.

DEPOT DAY is the annual fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot, and all the community is invited.

Entry is free to Depot Day, with a small fee of $1 for some of the rides and also for tickets for the drawings.

This year, attractions include a kiddie train, bouncy house, petting zoo, balloon sculpting and pony rides.

There will also be musical entertainment by the Orange Community Players and dancing by the Orange Blossom Dancers.

Drawings will be held for boy and girl bicycles donated by Emily Ross of Re-Max, gift cards from SFCU, MCT Credit Union, WellSpring Credit Union, Old Orange Café, First State Bank Gift Basket, Carol Perry Hair Products, Shea Perry Haircut/Style and designer earrings donated by Rose Simar.

Food vendors include Boss Burger, BBQ, and Dimes Delight ice cream, and assorted beverages. Local vendors will be inside the Depot, selling cotton candy and assorted craft items.

Special T-shirts, kid’s railroad caps, train whistles and books will be for sale.

Model train displays inside always please the children, as does the Depot’s mounted train, running around the walls.

Friends of the Orange Depot are thankful for the support of the following sponsors: DOW Chemical, First Financial Bank, Capital Title, Claybar Funeral Home, CRC Family Charitable Foundation, Steirman-Whitfield, and TAN Healthcare. Scores of local merchants have made donations to benefit the event.

Parking will be available on the side streets as well as on the lot by Elm and 10th Street.

Information can be obtained by calling Co-chairman Rose Simar at 409-330-1576. Visit orangetxdepot.org for more information.