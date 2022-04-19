BASEBALL: Bobcats motor on in 22-4A, handle Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The Orangefield Bobcats utilized four pitchers Tuesday night that teamed up for a no-hitter as they took down the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 15-0 at Anderson Park in District 22-4A play.

Jason Bodin induced a groundout from Tyrone Wilson to get the last out of the game.

The first-place Bobcats (20-1, 9-1) opened up the scoring in the first inning. Kolbie Sowell hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Orangefield notched six runs in the third inning. Tyler Shearin, Sowell, Brayden Babineaux, and Caleb Fregia all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Trent Eaves earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Orangefield The lefty lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking one. Brycen Tait, Sowell, and Bodin all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Grayson Gregory was on the hill for West Orange Stark. The pitcher allowed nine hits and ten runs over three and a third innings, striking out one. Derrick Williams and David Robledo entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Orangefield totaled 13 hits in the game. Kameryn Henderson, Macoy Marze, and Bodin each collected multiple hits for Orangefield. Henderson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Shearin led the Bobcats with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.

The Bobcats will host LC-M Friday while the Mustangs (0-10 in district) travel to Silsbee. LC-M (5-4 in district) fell to Vidor 9-5 Tuesday.