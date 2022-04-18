Texas gas prices rose in week when the national average fell. What’s next?

The national average price of gasoline has declined every week for the last month.

That was not expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 23.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago.

“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia,” De Haan said. “This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $3.18/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.61/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today.

The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride,” De Haan said.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.75/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.82/g.

• San Antonio – $3.53/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.

• Austin – $3.64/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 18, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 18, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 18, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 18, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 18, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 18, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 18, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

April 18, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 18, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 18, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)