Shangri La Gardens Horticulture encouraging street adoption in Orange

Shangri La Gardens Horticulture leadership announced today they have long since assumed responsibility for coordinating staff and contractors for regular cleanup of the newly adopted streets located near the gardens, Production Greenhouse and downtown venues.

However, by adopting area roads in an official capacity, “we hope to promote feelings of pride in our city and encourage others to join the program,” an organization release said.

On March 24, 2021, the Stark Foundation and Shangri La Botanical Gardens officially adopted additional streets in participation with the City of Orange Community Development Department’s Adopt-a-Street program.

The program has been established for community and civic organizations, as well as private businesses and industry, to contribute toward the effort of maintaining cleaner and more beautiful streets in Orange.

