Authorities locate, identify victim killed in Orange County boating crash

Search officials have located the body of a man involved in a boating crash Sunday.

The body of William Davis, 44, was recovered at approximately 3:15 p.m. by the Port Arthur Fire Department dive team. Davis, of Orange, had been tossed from a boat in Little Cypress Bayou north of Interstate 10 in Orange at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We determined a vessel was traveling under the bridge and struck one of the pylons at what appears to be a high rate of speed,” authorities said.

Davis’ passenger, 39-year-old Ladonna Gilmore, received injuries to the head, legs and body. She remained in the boat after the crash and was assisted by bystanders.

Capt. Ryan Hall with Texas Parks and Wildlife said, as of Monday afternoon, Gilmore was in stable condition.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are leading the investigation.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he’s not aware of seeing a similar incident in his 35 years in law enforcement.