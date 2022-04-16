SETX Hospice and Mallory Ramirez Allstate presents Caregiving Today: What is hospice care?

Dear Caregiver Today– I have been told my friends that my elderly parent needs end-of-life care and have hospice come help him. Can you explain this to me? What is this? I have always heard that people right after they are on hospice pass away very quickly.

Thank you for your help signed Confused Son.

Dear Confused Son,

Patients are eligible for hospice care when they have been diagnosed with a terminal illness with a prognosis of 6 months or less. At that time, comfort care, and symptom management become the primary focus, and curative treatment is no longer the patient’s choice or option. Patients may live less than 6 months or much longer depending on many variables.

Hospice care is provided in a setting that best meets the needs of each patient and family. The most common setting is the patient’s home. Hospice care is also provided in nursing homes, private care homes, and assisted living facilities.

The hospice team includes, the physician, registered nurses, home health aide to assist with personal care, chaplain, social worker, and volunteers. This level of support gives the family great peace and reassurance.

If this is of further interest to you, please feel free to contact us at Southeast Texas Hospice at 409-886-0622 and we can share more information with you to assist with your health care decisions for your father.

