READY TO ADOPT — “Little Girl” waiting for new home

Published 12:24 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Orange Leader

Little Girl is available to adopt from the shelter. (Isabela Bernal/West Orange-Stark High photography student)

WEST ORANGE — Meet Little Girl.

She is a fully-grown, mixed-breed weighing in at approximately 45 pounds.

Little Girl is spayed and ready to go home with her furever human. She is super sweet and loves to play.

Please consider adopting or fostering this precious pup.

For more information, contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

The shelter is also on Facebook, and is responsive to messages.

