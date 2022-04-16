PASTOR MOFFETT — God’s promises come with work for ourselves

Do you believe the Word of God is true?

Be careful, don’t answer too quickly. We may want to believe that we believe that the Word of God is true; however, our actions just might not confirm our declaration.

The Word of God says “For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.” (2 Corinthians 1:20 NKJV)

If we say that we believe that the Word of God is true, then why don’t we have more of the promises that God has declared?

It’s not that God’s promises are empty, for we believe that God will do what He says He will do.

Maybe we might not be clear as to what God’s promises entail. When God makes a promise, He gives a declaration that He will do or refrain from doing something specific.

When God makes a promise, He makes a covenant binding declaration that gives the person (us) to whom it is made a right to expect or to claim the performance or forbearance of a specified act.

Looking at the promises of God, the reason we don’t have more of the promises is not His promising but our possessing. Part of the problem with “possession” is we live in a society of convenience, which in my opinion, is slowly enticing us to become less and less active.

I saw a commercial where a husband/father thought about breakfast for his family, ordered and paid for the food on his phone, drove up to the store, the employee brought it out to his car, he returned back home and cooked it all without getting out of his pajamas.

Less active. Another side effect of convenience is the lack of developing patience.

It’s about right now and quick. We rather sit in the drive thru line for 10 – 15 minutes than to park, get out and order inside in 5 minutes. We want God to deliver His promises to us via a wire transfer.

Simple question. If you had tangible evidence that I am a multi-billionaire and I promised you 10 million dollars and you may possess it next Wednesday at a specific location an hour from you.

What would you do?

There is no lack in God or His promises. I dare you to start possessing His promises. I truly believe they will bless your life.

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.