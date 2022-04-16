Orange student Lauren Tran only Golden Triangle artist to place in Gulf Coast Children’s Contest

Lauren Tran is one of the Treasurers of the Gulf Coast Children’s Art Contest winners.

The event is sponsored by The Texas General Land Office.

The Saint Mary School sixth grader is the only student in the Golden Triangle to win, school officials said.

All 40 statewide winners receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, two tickets to the Houston Zoo, a ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, two all-day passes to Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston and additional prizes.

A certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office, and a calendar displaying the winning artwork is awarded to the winners.

The art will be displayed in an annex of the Texas Capital this month.

1,600 children across Texas entered.