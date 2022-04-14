SkillUp offers Orange residents free online courses to improve job skills; see how

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is partnering with Region 5 Education Service Center to provide residents in Orange, Jefferson and Hardin counties free access to more than 6,000 online career courses via the Metrix E-Learning System.

Through Workforce Solutions’ SkillUp initiative, residents can learn new or upgrade current career and job skills sets through free online courses available through the Workforce Solutions Southwest Texas website at setworks.org.

“SkillUp Southeast Texas affords residents an invaluable opportunity to expand their knowledge and learn new skills that appeal to employers in the current job market,” said Mary Hammon, Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas executive director.

“In addition to technical tracks and industry certifications, soft skills courses such as time management, communication, and business etiquette are also offered through the SkillUp portal. Soft skills are in high demand with employers. In recent business forums we conducted, employers across multiple industries highlighted an increased need for these skills.”

Southeast Texas residents can explore career pathways, view local job postings, register for free online learning and receive workforce services — whether an individual is looking for a first job, a new job or to advance in their chosen field.

To access the free online learning courses, an individual needs only to create a free account.

SkillUp can be accessed on Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas’ website, setworks.org or directly at setworks.skillupamerica.org.

About Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is one of 28 Workforce Boards in the state of Texas that is responsible for leading and governing the regions workforce system. As an administrative body, it provides oversight for employment and training programs in our area. The Southeast Texas region consists of the counties of Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties.