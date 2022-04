Lady Cardinals crack THSGCA Top 25 4A softball poll

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals have entered the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll at No. 24. The Lady Cardinals are currently perfect in District 22-4A play at 10-0.

Other Southeast Texas teams ranked include Liberty (22-3) at No. 3 and Hamshire-Fannett (24-3) at No. 8 in Class 4A. Kountze (23-4-1) is No. 13 and Woodville (20-6-2) No. 25 in Class 3A and Deweyville (16-5) chimes in at No. 12 in Class 2A.

Here is the latest state softball poll for each classification:

Class 2A