CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Mary McKenna focused on city council work

Growing up in Orange, Texas, was for me much like being in a Norman Rockwell painting.

Summers were spent riding bikes, playing hide and seek, baseball, kickball, tag, skating and building forts in the woods. And, of course, swimming in pools and bayous all over town.

I rode my bike to school until I could drive there. When the street lights came on in the evening, it was time to go inside. Orange, an ideal place to raise a family.

Working together we can keep Orange a place that is just as wonderful to live, play, work and worship as it has ever been.

I have worked at Southeast Texas Hospice since I returned to Orange after college. I also have had the opportunity to serve on American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, March of Dimes, Orange Housing Authority, St. Mary Parish Council, Chamber of Commerce, Lutcher Theater Board and Orange Hospital Board.

Through all of these experiences, my lesson learned is: working together we can accomplish many things to make life better for all of us.

Orange recently gave me another great honor and a blessing, serving on the city council for the past three years, representing all the citizens of District 4. Working with the entire council to make Orange a better place to live has been a remarkable experience.

Many projects have been completed during our three years together on council and many more are in progress. Drainage, litter, demolitions, programs for quality of life like the new recreation center, all are projects to help make Orange the best place to live.

So please consider voting for me during early voting starting April 25 through April 29 and again on May 2-3, and then election day is May 7.

It would be my great honor to continue to serve together with everyone of you for another three years.

As our Mayor is fond of saying, God is in control and the best is yet to come. Together we can make it happen.

— Mary McKenna