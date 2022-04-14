Bobcat baseball chimes in at No. 8 in latest State poll

The Orangefield Bobcats (18-1, 7-1), fresh off a big victories over Silsbee and Bridge City in District 22-4A play, are ranked No. 8 in the State in Class 4A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, here are the rankings from each classification:

6A:

Katy Tompkins – 19-0 (5-0) Rockwall Heath – 17-3 (6-0) Lake Travis – 18-3 (6-0) Odessa Permian – 22-3 (11-0) SA Reagan – 15-4 (8-1) El Paso Americas – 22-2 (6-0) Smithson Valley – 13-4 (3-1) Ft Bend Travis – 16-4 (5-1) Pharr-San Juan Alamo – 18-2 (8-0)

The Woodlands – 13-4 (6-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clear Falls, Marcus, Prosper, Keller, and Bryan

5A:

Corpus Christi Ray – 20-3 (8-0) Crosby – 16-2 (4-0) Azle – 12-1 (4-0) Corsicana – 13-3 (5-1) Abilene Wylie – 13-3 (6-1) Friendswood – 13-5 (7-1) Austin McCallum – 17-3 (7-0) Lubbock Cooper – 14-6 (7-0) LaJoya Palmview – 18-1 (4-0)

Lufkin – 15-4 (7-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Georgetown, Mansfield Legacy, Barbers Hill, Sharyland Pioneer, Porter, and Hallsville

4A:

Sinton- 19-1 (8-0) Boerne – 22-2 (4-0) Argyle – 18-2 (6-0) Longview Spring Hill – 18-2 (7-0) Bellville – 17-2 (5-0) CC Calallen – 17-6 (6-0) China Spring – 17-6 5-0) Orangefield – 17-1 (6-1) Celina – 16-3 (7-0)

Needville – 17-4 (4-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Midlothian Heritage, Silsbee, Stephenville, and Sweeny

3A:

Brock – 14-3 (6-0) Gunter – 15-1 (5-0) London – 15-7 (7-0) Diboll – 20-1 (3-0) Shallowater -18-1 (3-0) Jim Ned – 15-1 (7-0) Marion – 15-0 (5-0) Bishop – 13-6 (6-0) Danbury – 18-1 (6-0)

Franklin – 14-2 (6-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Blanco, Central Heights, Holliday, Little River Academy, and Lorena

2A:

Shiner – 17-0 (6-0) Bosqueville – 15-3 (7-0) Anson – 13-1 (3-0) New Home – 15-2 (5-0) Centerville – 15-3 (7-0) Thorndale – 14-4 (6-0) Valley Mills – 12-1 (7-1) Alto – 14-5 (6-0) New Deal – 9-3 (5-0)

Kenedy – 12-1 (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Beckville, Cayuga, Collinsville, Garrison, and Johnson City.

1A:

Fayetteville – 11-2 (6-0) Ira – 10-0 (3-0) D’Hanis – 13-2 (3-0) Nazareth – 5-0 (2-0) Dodd City – 7-0 (6-0) Kress – 10-3 (2-0) Knippa – 6-1 (4-1) Abbott – 8-2 (4-2) Borden County – 7-5 (1-0)

Booker – 5-1 (2-1)

