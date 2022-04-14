Bobcat baseball chimes in at No. 8 in latest State poll
Published 12:05 am Thursday, April 14, 2022
The Orangefield Bobcats (18-1, 7-1), fresh off a big victories over Silsbee and Bridge City in District 22-4A play, are ranked No. 8 in the State in Class 4A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, here are the rankings from each classification:
6A:
- Katy Tompkins – 19-0 (5-0)
- Rockwall Heath – 17-3 (6-0)
- Lake Travis – 18-3 (6-0)
- Odessa Permian – 22-3 (11-0)
- SA Reagan – 15-4 (8-1)
- El Paso Americas – 22-2 (6-0)
- Smithson Valley – 13-4 (3-1)
- Ft Bend Travis – 16-4 (5-1)
- Pharr-San Juan Alamo – 18-2 (8-0)
- The Woodlands – 13-4 (6-1)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clear Falls, Marcus, Prosper, Keller, and Bryan
5A:
- Corpus Christi Ray – 20-3 (8-0)
- Crosby – 16-2 (4-0)
- Azle – 12-1 (4-0)
- Corsicana – 13-3 (5-1)
- Abilene Wylie – 13-3 (6-1)
- Friendswood – 13-5 (7-1)
- Austin McCallum – 17-3 (7-0)
- Lubbock Cooper – 14-6 (7-0)
- LaJoya Palmview – 18-1 (4-0)
- Lufkin – 15-4 (7-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Georgetown, Mansfield Legacy, Barbers Hill, Sharyland Pioneer, Porter, and Hallsville
4A:
- Sinton- 19-1 (8-0)
- Boerne – 22-2 (4-0)
- Argyle – 18-2 (6-0)
- Longview Spring Hill – 18-2 (7-0)
- Bellville – 17-2 (5-0)
- CC Calallen – 17-6 (6-0)
- China Spring – 17-6 5-0)
- Orangefield – 17-1 (6-1)
- Celina – 16-3 (7-0)
- Needville – 17-4 (4-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Midlothian Heritage, Silsbee, Stephenville, and Sweeny
3A:
- Brock – 14-3 (6-0)
- Gunter – 15-1 (5-0)
- London – 15-7 (7-0)
- Diboll – 20-1 (3-0)
- Shallowater -18-1 (3-0)
- Jim Ned – 15-1 (7-0)
- Marion – 15-0 (5-0)
- Bishop – 13-6 (6-0)
- Danbury – 18-1 (6-0)
- Franklin – 14-2 (6-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Blanco, Central Heights, Holliday, Little River Academy, and Lorena
2A:
- Shiner – 17-0 (6-0)
- Bosqueville – 15-3 (7-0)
- Anson – 13-1 (3-0)
- New Home – 15-2 (5-0)
- Centerville – 15-3 (7-0)
- Thorndale – 14-4 (6-0)
- Valley Mills – 12-1 (7-1)
- Alto – 14-5 (6-0)
- New Deal – 9-3 (5-0)
- Kenedy – 12-1 (5-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Beckville, Cayuga, Collinsville, Garrison, and Johnson City.
1A:
- Fayetteville – 11-2 (6-0)
- Ira – 10-0 (3-0)
- D’Hanis – 13-2 (3-0)
- Nazareth – 5-0 (2-0)
- Dodd City – 7-0 (6-0)
- Kress – 10-3 (2-0)
- Knippa – 6-1 (4-1)
- Abbott – 8-2 (4-2)
- Borden County – 7-5 (1-0)
- Booker – 5-1 (2-1)