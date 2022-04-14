Bobcat baseball chimes in at No. 8 in latest State poll

Published 12:05 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield’s Trent Eaves delivers a pitch against Bridge City Tuesday night. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

The Orangefield Bobcats (18-1, 7-1), fresh off a big victories over Silsbee and Bridge City in District 22-4A play, are ranked No. 8 in the State in Class 4A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, here are the rankings from each classification:

6A:

  1. Katy Tompkins – 19-0 (5-0)
  2. Rockwall Heath – 17-3 (6-0)
  3. Lake Travis – 18-3 (6-0)
  4. Odessa Permian – 22-3 (11-0)
  5. SA Reagan – 15-4 (8-1)
  6. El Paso Americas – 22-2 (6-0)
  7. Smithson Valley – 13-4 (3-1)
  8. Ft Bend Travis – 16-4 (5-1)
  9. Pharr-San Juan Alamo – 18-2 (8-0)
  • The Woodlands – 13-4 (6-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clear Falls, Marcus, Prosper, Keller, and Bryan

5A:

  1. Corpus Christi Ray – 20-3 (8-0)
  2. Crosby – 16-2 (4-0)
  3. Azle – 12-1 (4-0)
  4. Corsicana – 13-3 (5-1)
  5. Abilene Wylie – 13-3 (6-1)
  6. Friendswood – 13-5 (7-1)
  7. Austin McCallum – 17-3 (7-0)
  8. Lubbock Cooper – 14-6 (7-0)
  9. LaJoya Palmview – 18-1 (4-0)
  • Lufkin – 15-4 (7-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Georgetown, Mansfield Legacy, Barbers Hill, Sharyland Pioneer, Porter, and Hallsville

4A:

  1. Sinton- 19-1 (8-0)
  2. Boerne – 22-2 (4-0)
  3. Argyle – 18-2 (6-0)
  4. Longview Spring Hill – 18-2 (7-0)
  5. Bellville – 17-2 (5-0)
  6. CC Calallen – 17-6 (6-0)
  7. China Spring – 17-6 5-0)
  8. Orangefield – 17-1 (6-1)
  9. Celina – 16-3 (7-0)
  • Needville – 17-4 (4-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Midlothian Heritage, Silsbee, Stephenville, and Sweeny

3A:

  1. Brock – 14-3 (6-0)
  2. Gunter – 15-1 (5-0)
  3. London – 15-7 (7-0)
  4. Diboll – 20-1 (3-0)
  5. Shallowater -18-1 (3-0)
  6. Jim Ned – 15-1 (7-0)
  7. Marion – 15-0 (5-0)
  8. Bishop – 13-6 (6-0)
  9. Danbury – 18-1 (6-0)
  • Franklin – 14-2 (6-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Blanco, Central Heights, Holliday, Little River Academy, and Lorena

2A:

  1. Shiner – 17-0 (6-0)
  2. Bosqueville – 15-3 (7-0)
  3. Anson – 13-1 (3-0)
  4. New Home – 15-2 (5-0)
  5. Centerville – 15-3 (7-0)
  6. Thorndale – 14-4 (6-0)
  7. Valley Mills – 12-1 (7-1)
  8. Alto – 14-5 (6-0)
  9. New Deal – 9-3 (5-0)
  • Kenedy – 12-1 (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Beckville, Cayuga, Collinsville, Garrison, and Johnson City.

1A:

  1. Fayetteville – 11-2 (6-0)
  2. Ira – 10-0 (3-0)
  3. D’Hanis – 13-2 (3-0)
  4. Nazareth – 5-0 (2-0)
  5. Dodd City – 7-0 (6-0)
  6. Kress – 10-3 (2-0)
  7. Knippa – 6-1 (4-1)
  8. Abbott – 8-2 (4-2)
  9. Borden County – 7-5 (1-0)
  • Booker – 5-1 (2-1)

 

