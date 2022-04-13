Bridge City Elementary food drive aids Ministerial Alliance

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

More than 1,900 pounds of items were collected for the needy. (Photo courtesy BC Elementary)

Bridge City Elementary’s recent food drive, which included community support, collected 1,931 pounds of food items to donate to the Ministerial Alliance.

Organizers said the items will help families here in the community.

The Ready, Set, Teach students from the high school helped the elementary school effort in loading up the food for Ministerial Alliance to pick up.

The first graders were the food collection champs, bringing in 785 items.

