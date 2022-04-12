West Orange-Stark High students’ work displayed at Stark Museum of Art

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Orange Leader

Austin Russell's and London Stroud's photos were selected for the exhibition.

Two West Orange-Stark High students are enjoying their work presented at a gallery show.

Photography students submitted photos for the Juried Art Contest at the Stark Museum of Art, where this year’s theme is “Juxtaposition.”

Austin Russell’s and London Stroud’s photos were selected for the exhibition.

Community members can view their work, as well as other area schools’ students’ art, which is on display at the museum through May 14.

More News

Saturday’s Bike Blessing open to all; event rolls through Orange County

Vidor Junior High School announces Drum Major, Twirlers

Bridge City students collect nearly 25 pounds of trash at Sea Rim State Park

New Orange County COVID numbers fall to one-digit numbers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar