West Orange-Stark High students’ work displayed at Stark Museum of Art
Published 12:10 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Two West Orange-Stark High students are enjoying their work presented at a gallery show.
Photography students submitted photos for the Juried Art Contest at the Stark Museum of Art, where this year’s theme is “Juxtaposition.”
Austin Russell’s and London Stroud’s photos were selected for the exhibition.
Community members can view their work, as well as other area schools’ students’ art, which is on display at the museum through May 14.