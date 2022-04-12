Push from concerned citizens leads to West Orange arrest, confiscation of “hundreds of pills”

A West Orange man was busted Monday after police said they discovered “hundreds of pills” in his possession.

Nathan Charrier, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG 3 – third degree felony. The Orange County jail roster does not list a bond for Charrier as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Charrier was found with hundreds of pills of Alprazolam (Xanax) of different varieties and other types of controlled prescription medications inside his residence.

The arrest took when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, along with the patrol division, conducted an operation in the 1100 block of Irving Street in West Orange.

Deputies reported receiving multiple complaints regarding activity consistent with drug sales and other illegal operations.

Detectives made contact with Charrier at an RV park and completed the arrest following an on-scene investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office reported finding numerous “pieces of paraphernalia consistent with distribution sales” inside the residence, along with “U.S. Currency consistent with sales and distribution.”

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for reaching out and providing information to assist deputies with these types of investigations,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. “Teamwork inside Orange County with the help of Orange County residents is paramount.”