LC-M grad Bailey Frenzel, Roadrunners on a tear

LUFKIN – For softball fans around Orange County, especially from Little Cypress-Mauriceville, they knew for the most part that 2021 LC-M graduate and former Lady Bears softball standout Bailey Frenzel was going to blast her way to big stats at Angelina Junior College.

Well, the one everyone in Bear Country affectionately called “Bam,” is certainly living up to it.

Frenzel has been on a tear as a freshman for the Roadrunners.

She is hitting a whopping .552 with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in and has scored 30 runs, as well.

“It’s all going really good and I like all of teammates and coaches here,” said Frenzel. “I have learned to have a different approach now that I’m playing college ball. In high school I was always looking to hit the deep ball and crushing it. Now, I’m more about hitting for a better average, moving runners over, instead of caring about a big slugging percentage.”

Frenzel has fit into the powerful junior college’s program quite nicely.

“I’ve played a lot at first base and I’ve been the designated hitter quite a bit, too,” Frenzel said. “I’ve been at first base a lot lately, and I’ve really settled in to that spot well. Anything I can do to help the team, I’m all for it.”

Angelina has been on a tear this season and in conference play. The Roadrunners stand at 28-10 overall and 10-4 in conference play. They are winners of their last five games, including recent sweeps of Alvin Community College and Galveston College. San Jacinto (29-12, 11-3) is in first-place.

“We’re doing great overall and we’re in second-place in the conference standings. We’ve really been putting it all together the last couple weeks,” Frenzel said. “We are chasing San Jacinto right now. They got us pretty good at their place and we will host them later this month.”

Angelina JC Softball has a rich history.

In 2014, the Roadrunners won the JUCO National Championship that had two former LC-M Lady Bears on the unit – Kassie James and Kayleigh Roy. In 2019, Angelia JC was the National Runnerup. Former Orangefield standout and current Lamar player Kaylee Ancelot was on that squad.

“The history around here is awesome and they always build this program to win,” Frenzel said. “I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Of course, Frenzel has her goals set.

“I want to do my best to help us win at Angelina this year and next,” Frenzel said. “Then I want to continue my softball career and, hopefully, go play Division I somewhere. That would be so awesome. I just love this game.”

As a senior at LC-M, Frenzel captured Most Valuable Player honors on the 2021 All-Orange Leader Softball Team.

She wrapped up a great four-year run in a Lady Bears uniform by hitting .485 with 14 home runs and 60 runs batted in. She also had eight doubles and scored 32 runs. She walked 26 times, many of them intentionally, and another eye-popping stat, she only struck out once.