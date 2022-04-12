Lady Cards, Lady Bears snag 22-4A softball wins

BRIDGE CITY – Improving their District 22-4A record to 10-0, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals took down the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 10-0 in five innings at Lady Cardinal Field Tuesday evening.

Bridge City ace Carson Fall held the Lady Bobcats (3-6 in district) hitless through the five innings while striking out 12.

Kaylyn Dosch was 4-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Cardinals, drove in a run and scored three times.

Nicole Sasser contributed a double with a RBI and a run scored. Fall finished with two RBI while Marlie Strong and Olivia Hornsby drove in a run apiece.

Makenna Carey scored twice while Brooklyn Droddy, Hannah Murchison and Laurie Barg each scored a run.

The Lady Cardinals will host Silsbee for Senior Night Thursday while Orangefield plays host to Lumberton.

* * *

LC-M def. WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears cruised past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 22-5 in District 22-4A action at Lady Mustang Field Tuesday evening.

Cami Shugart got the win on the mound for the Lady Bears (now 8-2 in 22-4A play), allowing two hits while striking out four and walking three in 3 1/3 innings. Jacelyn Cook tossed the final 1 2/3, allowing a hit while fanning two.

Rhylan Wilson went 3-for-3 at the plate for LC-M, with a double and five runs batted in and scored twice.

Keylie Washburn was 3-for-4 and blasted a home run. She finished with four RBI and four runs scored.

Lexi Moss was 2-for-3 with a RBI and scored four times while Shugart was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

The Lady Bears have a bye at the end of this week before hosting Vidor next Tuesday while the Lady Mustangs (0-10 in district), visit Vidor Thursday.