Lady Cardinals claim sixth straight 22-4A team track title; see full results

LUMBERTON – District 22-4A tracksters got in their District 22-4A Track Championships Tuesday morning just in time before the tough weather hit later in the afternoon.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continued their dominance in the district as they captured thie sixth straight district crown by scoring 133 points.

Menwhile, the Lumberton Raiders won the boys field with 139 points.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls earned second with 111 points, after finishing sixth last season for a big improvement. The Orangefield boys notched second-place with 106 points.

Big winners in the running finals Tuesday included Bridge City senior standout Caryss Carpenter. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.07 seconds on her way to being the High-Point Girl of the meet after she claimed first-places in the high jump (5-2), triple jump (35-1 ¾) and the long jump (17-1 ½) on Monday.

Orangefield senior Payton Wrinkle took both distance races Tuesday, claiming the 800 meters (2:07.31) and the 1,600 meters (4:47.07)

LUMBERTON – Here are the results of the District 22-4A Track & Field Championships held at Lumberton High School:

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Aaron Aery, Vidor, 137-11; 2. Amier Washington, LC-M, 137-9; 3. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 133-1; 4. Jarvis Riley, LC-M, 130-11.

Shot put: 1. Amier Washington, LC-M, 50-11 ¼; 2. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield, 50-4 ¾; 3. Aaron Aery, Vidor, 46-8 ¾; 4. Coby Coulter, Orangefield, 43-7.

Long jump: 1. Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 21-0; 2. Jamaal Shaw, WO-S, 20-11; 3. Jared Harris, Silsbee, 20-9; 4. Carson Peet, LC-M, 20-8.

High jump: 1. Leyton Loft, Orangefield, 6-0; 2. Case Singleton, Orangefield, 5-10; 3. Bryce Dubose, Vidor, 5-10; 4. Alantheon Winn, LC-M, 5-10.

Triple jump: 1. Lance Beavers, Vidor, 42-6 ¾; 2. Jared Harris, Silsbee, 42-4 ¾; 3. Raydrian Baltrip, Silsbee, 42-0; 4. Jamaal Shaw, WO-S, 41-7.

Pole vault: 1. Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City, 12-6; 2. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 12-0; 3. Cade Smith, Orangefield, 12-0; 4. Zack Marrow, Orangefield, 11-0.

3,200 meters: 1. Beau Waldrop, Lumberton, 10:31.71; 2. Kai Reed, Vidor, 10:34.67; 3. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 10:39.18; 4. Gaige Gordey, Lumberton, 11:05.98.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 42.78; 2. WO-S 43.01; 3. LC-M 43.27; 4. Silsbee 43.71.

800 meters: 1. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 2:07.31; 2. Eli Quinn, Lumberton, 2:08.76; 3. London Jessie, Silsbee, 2:10.26; 4. Beau Waldrop, Lumberton, 2:12.45.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Jadon Jones, WO-S, 16.36; 2. Bryce Dubose, Vidor, 16.61; 3. Blake Richards, Vidor, 16.92; 4. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 17.07.

100 meters: 1. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 11.60; 2. Kaleb Koch, Lumberton, 11.62; 3. Ashton Landry, LC-M, 11.72; 4. Landen Radford, Lumberton, 11.79.

800-meter relay: 1. WO-S 1:30.08; 2. Lumberton 1:31.09; 3. Silsbee 1:31.18; 4. LC-M 1:34.76.

400 meters: 1. Eli Cowart, Lumberton, 51.12; 2. Darren Anderson, WO-S, 51.96; 3. Chadrick Lee, WO-S, 53.26; 4. Andy McDow, LC-M, 54.14.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Alfredo Arzola, Orangefield, 42.77; 2. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 43.26; 3. Blake Richards, Vidor, 43.44; 4. Reese Moree, Vidor, 45.35.

200 meters: 1. Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 23.11; 2. Ashton Cartwright, Silsbee, 23.21; 3. Dakarion Judge, WO-S, 23.29; 4. Nicholas Crosson, WO-S, 23.34.

1,600 meters: 1. Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:47.07; 2. Beau Waldrop, Lumberton, 4:50.22; 3. Kai Reed, Vidor, 4:54.02; 4. Andrew Fawcett, Vidor, 4:55.33.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 3:37.097; 2. WO-S 3:43.56; 3. Orangefield 3:44.79; 4. Silsbee 3:45.09.

Team standings: 1. Lumberton 139; 2. Orangefield 106; 3. WO-S 100; 4. (t.) LC-M and Vidor 97; 6. Silsbee 68; 7. Bridge City 10.

* *

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield, 104-8; 2. Whitney Cunningham, Bridge City, 102-7; 3. Madison Powell, Vidor, 99-3; 4. Rylee Sherman, Vidor, 95-10.

Shot put: 1. Christina Joseph, LC-M, 35-10; 2. Aniah Simpson, LC-M, 34-9 ¾; 3. Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield, 33-7 ½; 4. Amaris Larkin, Bridge City, 33-6 ½.

Long jump: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 17-1 ½; 2. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 16-5; 3. Naudia Watson, WO-S, 16-1; 4. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 15-11.

High jump: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 5-2; 2. Raegan Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2; 3. Jaden Lee, Vidor,5-0; 4. Natalie Black, Orangefield, 4-10.

Triple jump: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 35-1 ¼; 2. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 34-5 ¾; 3. Laura Wolfe, Lumberton, 34-2 ¾; 4. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 33-9 ¼.

Pole vault: 1. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 10-6; 2. Haelee Fitzhugh, LC-M, 8-6; 3. Chloe Jacobs, LC-M, 7-6; 4. Jana Baters, Vidor, 7-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 13:10.76; 2. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 13:16.49; 3. Erika Needham, Lumberton, 13:36.57; 4. Claire Uribe, Silsbee, 13:50.51.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 51.21; 2. WO-S 51.55; 3. Bridge City 51.84; 4. Orangefield 52.35.

800 meters: 1. G’Kya Stimpson, Silsbee, 2:31.51; 2. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 2:32.09; 3. Mia Robin, Vidor, 2:35.24; 4. Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City, 2:37.64.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 15.07; 2. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 16.57; 3. Jaycee Ogden, Lumberton, 17.62; 4. Jaden Lee, Vidor, 18.40.

100 meters: 1. Laura Wolfe, Lumberton, 13.65; 2. Chelsea Petree, Bridge City, 13.81; 3. Jana Baters, Vidor, 13.96; 4. Nicole Sasser, Bridge City, 14.03.

800-meter relay: 1. WO-S 1:48.69; 2. Orangefield 1:49.43; 3. Lumberton 1:50.38; 4. Silsbee 1:52.01.

400 meters: 1. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 1:02.60; 2. Emily Jeane, Orangefield, 1:03.66; 3. G’Kya Stimpson, Silsbee, 1:03.86; 4. Sofia Rodriguez, Vidor, 1:04.91.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Mackenzie Haley, Orangefield, 48.30; 2. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 50.74; 3. Holly Silvera, Bridge City, 50.81; 4. Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City, 50.84.

200 meters: 1. Ana Holeman, Lumberton, 27.04; 2. Chelsea Petree, Bridge City, 27.52; 3. Carly Fisher, Orangefield, 27.70; 4. Trinity Rine, WO-S, 27.79.

1,600 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 5:52.55; 2. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 5:53.51; 3. Cadence Harrelson, Orangefield, 6:04.72; 4. Claire Uribe, Silsbee, 6:15.08.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Orangefield 4:22.88; 2. Vidor 4:23.22; 3. LC-M 4:26.54; 4. WO-S 4:30.52.

Team standings: 1. Bridge City 133; 2. LC-M 111; 3. Orangefield 104; 4. Vidor 98; 5. Lumberton 79; 6. WO-S 57; 7. Silsbee 38.