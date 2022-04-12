CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT — Gina Simar ready to continue school board work

It is an honor to announce that I have filed to run for re-election for the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees. I currently serve as vice president of the board.

While enjoying my tenure on the board, I have learned the importance, policies and requirements of being a board member. I work hard to always make decisions for the best interest of the students, faculty, staff and parents.

I am a 1981 graduate of West Orange-Stark, and I feel strongly about giving back to the school district that has given so much to me.

I continue to believe education is tied to the vitality of our community. Investing in the youth will mean a vibrant future for Orange.

I retired March 31, 2020, from Lamar State College-Orange after 28 years. Currently I teach part-time. I also recently retired from my part-time work at Focused Care of Orange as a weekend supervisor. (17 years).

My professional career and volunteer services have prepared me to be an active member of the board. Giving back to the community has always been important to me.

Past Service

Orange Camp Fire Board of Directors

Orange County Red Cross- Board Member

American Heart Association- Board Member

Greater Orange Area Healthcare Taskforce- Board Member

Stark Diabetic Foundation/UTMB “Diabetes Walk” Planning- Committee Member

The Orange County Child Welfare Board- Board Member

March of Dimes- Volunteer

2015 WOS Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall

Greater Orange Area Chamber Ambassador

Current Service

United Way Board Member

Orange Lions Club

Krewe C’est Bon

Encore Dance Arts-volunteer

LSCO faculty senate

WOCCISD Board of Trustee Vice President

For many years, I have been an advocate/volunteer for the people of Orange County and the surrounding area.

My motivation for seeking another term on the school board trustees is, we as a community need to invest in area schools to ensure that every student is fully prepared for the next stage of their life. As a community, we must do our best every single day so that the children can be their best!

— Gina Simar